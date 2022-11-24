Former Adams County Santa Clause charged with sexually assaulting a minor

John Paul Kruger, 58, from Hanover, was investigated for a series of incidents regarding the sexual assault of a minor from 2021 to 2022.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County Santa Claus impersonator has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a minor, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

John Paul Kruger, 58, from Hanover, was investigated for a series of incidents regarding the sexual assault of a minor. The investigation continued from 2021 to 2022.

Kruger pled guilty to charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old as well as corruption of a minor in March.

In June of 2022, he was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in the Adams County Jail. The sentence also includes five years of supervised probation.

Through the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Kruger has had contact with multiple children throughout the years. He also played Santa Claus at various venues during the holiday season.