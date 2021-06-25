Two Adams County men arrested on attempted homicide, conspiracy charges

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — José Arredondo Ponce, 19, and Jonathan Lua, 17, have both been arrested on attempted homicide and conspiracy charges following a shooting that occurred in New Oxford on June 12.

It is alleged that both men were engaged in an argument on social media with the victim prior to meeting him at his residence. They allegedly waited for the victim to approach, and it is thought that Lua shot the victim before both men fled the scene.