Adams County man allegedly solicited nude photos from a 9-year-old, police claim

Matthew Brian Berresford allegedly reached out to the victim through a YouTube channel she ran.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — An Adams County man was charged with several sex crimes on Wednesday.

Matthew Brian Berresford, from 129 Rodes Avenue in Gettysburg, was charged with several sex crimes towards minors after allegedly soliciting a nine-year-old in Michigan for nude photos.

Berresford was charged with sexual abuse of children and abuse via dissemination of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, unlawful contact with a minor, and the use, or possession with intent to use, of drug paraphernalia.

On June 4, Michigan police received a report that a nine-year-old girl had set-up a Youtube channel the previous day that included her contact information. An unknown number reached out to the girl via text message and learned that she was underage.

The number, allegedly linked to Berresford, solicited and received images and videos of the victim's breasts and private parts.

Further images of male genitalia were allegedly sent from Berresford.

According to police, he continued the conversation by engaging in sexually explicit scenarios and describing sexual acts he was going to "perform on his sister" while thinking of the victim.

A search warrant of Berresford's address was issued on Tuesday. Police allegedly discovered a thumb drive with the nude photos of the nine-year-old.

Photos were also allegedly uncovered of the suspect that matched the images sent to the victim, such as distinctive tattoos and bedsheets matching Berresford.

Berresford was arraigned and bail was set at $1,000,000.