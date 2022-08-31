Chambersburg standoff ends, 1 dog dead

Clifton Nathaniel Gatling has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, criminal attempted aggravated assault, cruelty to animals, and more.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The reported standoff in Chambersburg has come to an end, and the suspect is reportedly in custody, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

On Aug. 31, police responded to the unit block of North 4th Street for a report of shots fired. Chambersburg police say Clifton Nathaniel Gatling shot at two dogs along with a woman in his home around 5:15 p.m.

The woman was not shot or injured by the gunshot, and was able to flee from the home where she was met by the responding officers.

Gatling remained barricaded inside the home while an arrest warrant was obtained and officers secured the area, police say.

At around 9:20 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (PSP SERT) made entry into the home and took Gatling into custody without further injury or incident.

In total, Gatling has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, criminal attempted aggravated assault, cruelty to animals, simple assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.