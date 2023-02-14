Accused Capitol rioter Riley Williams could face up to 7 years in jail

Williams is accused of stealing Speaker Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection. She was found guilty of six federal counts in November of 2022.

WASHINGTON — A Harrisburg woman could face up to seven years in jail for her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Riley June Williams was accused of stealing Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop on Jan. 6, 2021 and was convicted on six of eight charges regarding the insurrection in November.

The proposed sentencing follows her convictions on the following charges: civil disorder, resisting or impeding certain officers, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Prosecutors are seeking up to 87 months in jail for Williams.

"The nature and circumstances of Williams’ offenses were of the utmost seriousness, and fully support the government’s recommended sentence of 87 months’ imprisonment," officials wrote in William's sentencing memorandum.

The memorandum also seeks three years of supervised release following William's completed jail time, as well as $3,039 in restitution and a mandatory special assessment for each count of conviction, totaling $270.

Regarding William's other two charges, including “aiding and abetting the theft” of a laptop that was stolen from Pelosi's office, the jury deadlocked. They also did not reach a unanimous verdict on whether Williams obstructed an official proceeding.

The Department of Justice can retry Williams on the two charges at a later date, according to the Associated Press.

Williams joined a mob's attack on the Capitol after attending the “Stop the Steal” rally, where then-President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters earlier that day.

Entering Pelosi’s office, she found a laptop on a table and told another rioter, “Dude, put on gloves,” before someone with a black-gloved hand removed the computer, according to prosecutors.

Williams later bragged online that she stole Pelosi’s gavel, laptop and hard drives and that she “gave the electronic devices, or attempted to give them, to unspecified Russian individuals,” prosecutors said in a June 2022 court filing.

A witness described as a former romantic partner of Williams told the FBI that she intended to send the stolen laptop or hard drive to a friend in Russia who planned to sell it to Russia’s foreign intelligence service. But the witness said Williams kept the device or destroyed it when the transfer fell through, according to an FBI agent's affidavit.