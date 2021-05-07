Accused Bradford County DA pleads guilty, resigns

The charges aginst Chad Salsman were related to improper behavior with female clients while he was in private practice.

TOWANDA, Pa. — The Bradford County district attorney accused of crimes and inappropriate behavior has pleaded guilty and resigned as D.A.

State police accused Chad Salsman of sexual assault, victim intimidation, and encouraging prostitution earlier this year. The charges are related to improper behavior with female clients while he was in private practice.

On Friday, Salsman pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution, obstruction of law, and intimidation of witnesses or victims.

As part of this guilty plea, Salsman resigned as Bradford County district attorney.

All other charges were dropped.

Salsman faces up to 11 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. Sentencing is set for July. His law license was suspended in March.