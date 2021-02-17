Harrisburg man sentenced to 10 years in prison for committing four armed bank robberies in 2019

Aaron Johnson, 30, was sentenced in U.S. Middle District Court.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 30-year-old Harrisburg man will serve up 10 1/2 years in federal prison for committing four armed bank robberies in Cumberland County in 2019.

Aaron Johnson will also serve five years of probation after his release as part of a sentence ordered by Chief U.S. District Judge John E. Jones, according to acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Johnson committed four robberies between February and September of 2019, Brandler said.

Johnson was guilty of robbing:

AmeriChoice Federal Credit Union on February 15, 2019 (stole $6,300)

Centric Bank on July 12, 2019 (stole $8,450)

BB&T Bank on July 31, 2019 (stole $10,079)

PNC Bank on August 19, 2019 (stole $2,734)

Jones also ordered Johnson to pay restitution to the banks in the amount of $27,563, Brandler said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Lower Allen Police Department, East Pennsboro Township Police Department, Camp Hill Borough Police Department, and the Hampden Township Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Johnny Baer is prosecuting the case.