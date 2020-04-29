x
92-year-old scammed out of more than $20,000 in Franklin County

The victim sent five checks for a total of $20,790.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police say a 92-year-old man was scammed out of over $20,000 in December of last year.

According to police, the 92-year-old victim was contacted by a person who went by the name of Barbara Hughes. 

Hughes told the victim she would give him a free vehicle if he sent her checks for it.

The victim sent five checks for a total of $20,790 but never got the vehicle.

Police are investigating.

