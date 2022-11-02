70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning

There were no known injuries, no arrests and currently there is no suspect information.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found 70 spent shell casings at the scene and damage to property in the area. There were no known injuries, no arrests and currently there is no information available on suspects.

Neighbors say they are saddened by the shooting, but not surprised.

According to police, this incident was not a random attack and there is no ongoing public safety that the Lancaster Bureau is aware of.