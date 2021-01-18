6 Maryland teens charged with retail theft in Mechanicsburg, leading police on chase into York County

Three teens and three other juveniles are involved in the incident, which occurred Sunday afternoon, according to police.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Three Maryland teens and three other juveniles are facing charges after an alleged retail theft in Mechanicsburg and an ensuing vehicle chase that ended along Interstate 83 in York County on Sunday, authorities say.

Teron Powell, 18, and Malcolm Graham, 18, both of Baltimore, and Takala Robinson, 18, of Pasedena, are each charged with 12 felony counts and two misdemeanors stemming from the alleged incident, which occurred Sunday afternoon, according to court documents and police reports.

The three other juveniles involved in the case are also from Maryland, police say.

Police did not indicate what, if any, charges the other juveniles are facing.

The suspects allegedly tried to steal $13,000 worth of laptop and tablet devices and caused an estimated $6,000 in damages to a Best Buy store located in Silver Spring Township in what police called a "coordinated theft of electronics" about 2:09 p.m.

The suspects allegedly assaulted several bystanders who attempted to stop them from committing the retail thefts, police say. Two of the bystanders suffered injuries, according to police.

The suspects then fled the area in a white 2017 Toyota Rav4 with South Carolina registration that had been reported stolen out of Maryland earlier in the day, police say.

They were pursued by police into York County, where they were eventually apprehended along I-83, according to police.

Powell, Graham, and Robinson are charged with:

four felony counts of robbery

two felony counts of aggravated assault

two felony counts of receiving stolen property

two felony counts of criminal mischief

two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person

All of the suspects are not cooperating with law enforcement, police say.

Lower Allen Township and State Police assisted in apprehending the suspects, Silver Spring Township Police say.