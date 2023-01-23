52 years later: Who murdered this Monroe County taxi driver?

On Sept. 8, 1970, John William Leonard was found shot to death in his taxi cab on the grounds of Buck Hills Falls Lodge.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The search continues for the killer of a father and WWII veteran.

John William Leonard Sr., 52, was found dead on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 1970, at 3:45 p.m. He was found, shot to death, in his taxi cab on the grounds of the Buck Hill Falls Lodge in Barrett Township, Monroe County.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest or solves this 52-year-old cold case.

Leonard's 1966 Plymouth sedan was discovered approximately 150 feet south of the main entrance to the Buck Hill Falls Lodge in a slightly secluded area, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

At 2:40 p.m., Mick's Taxi Service received a call from a man requesting a ride from Buck Hill Falls to Mountainhome, a five-mile trip.

This would be Leonard's last trip.

According to police, he left Mick's Taxi Garage in Cresco for the two-mile ride after receiving the request. The last radio contact with Leonard was made at 2:44 p.m.

An employee of the lodge saw Leonard going up the drive toward the main lodge of the hotel property. The same employee saw Leonard's taxi stop and a man with dark hair, between 30 or 40 years old, approach the cab.

According to the witness, the man wore a blue-green windbreaker, dark pants and dark-framed glasses. He was also carrying a Globe Store bag.

Leonard, a father of five young children, was found shot to death less than an hour later. He was a World War II veteran and had been a prisoner of war for over 22 months.

The investigation into his death remains open. PSP, Troop N, Swiftwater, are interested in speaking with anyone with information on the case. Particularly, investigators are interested in speaking with any waiters or bartenders who were working at Buck Hill Falls Lodge during August or September of 1970.