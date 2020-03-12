5 men from Harrisburg, one from California indicted on federal drug trafficking charges

The men are charged with running a marijuana smuggling operation out of Fastlane Auto Sales in Harrisburg from 2018-2020, U.S. attorney David J. Freed said Thursday.

Five Harrisburg men and another man from California are facing federal drug trafficking charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury, U.S. Attorney David J. Freed announced Thursday.

The men indicted are:

Christopher Texidor, 33, of Harrisburg

William Kuduk, 34, of Harrisburg

Justin Laboy, 33, of Harrisburg

Jose Laboy, 36, of Harrisburg

Jonathan Cobaugh, 23, of Harrisburg

Jamie Valenzuela, 29, of Santa Ana, California

The men were indicted on Nov. 4, Freed said. The case was unsealed following the arrests of the Harrisburg men on Nov. 5 and Valenzuela on Nov. 25.

Freed said the indictment alleges that between October 2018 until May 2020, the defendants operated a marijuana smuggling operation out of Fastlane Auto Sales located on Paxton Street in Harrisburg. It is alleged that defendants mailed hundreds of parcels full of marijuana from California to Harrisburg and mailed cash back to California.

The indictment also alleges that defendants used a sophisticated system of GPS tracking devices, which they placed in their parcels, to keep track of their drugs and money.

Through this the scheme, it’s alleged that defendants brought thousands of pounds of marijuana to the Harrisburg area worth millions of dollars, according to Freed.

The indictment further alleges that the defendants used guns, robbery, and kidnapping as tools to keep their criminal operation running.

They allegedly raided the Harrisburg home of a person suspected of interfering with their drug trafficking activities, shot into an occupied home in Susquehanna Township, attempted to restrain and then robbed a victim of a motor vehicle in Highspire, and placed a tracking device on a vehicle to surveil a person believed to be interfering with their drug trafficking activities, Freed said.