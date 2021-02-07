4 injured in Lancaster City shooting

Three men and one woman were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Four people were injured in a shooting in the early hours of Saturday in Lancaster City.

Officers were dispatched to the 1st block of West Orange street just after 2 a.m. for a shooting and found multiple shell casings in the areas.

Police said three men and one woman with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Their current condition is unknown.

Lancaster City Police are investigating this shooting.

No suspects have been identified yet.