4 injured in Lancaster City shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — Four people were injured in a shooting in the early hours of Saturday in Lancaster City.
Officers were dispatched to the 1st block of West Orange street just after 2 a.m. for a shooting and found multiple shell casings in the areas.
Police said three men and one woman with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Their current condition is unknown.
Lancaster City Police are investigating this shooting.
No suspects have been identified yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or the Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1912.