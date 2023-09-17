4 facing charges after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle in Franklin County

Police say one of the four charged is a 16-year-old.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested four people including a teenage boy in the early hours of Thursday after fleeing from them in a stolen vehicle.

On Sept. 14, State Police say they began a pursuit of a blue Subaru in Southampton Township shortly after 2:30 a.m.

The pursuit went on for around 12.5 miles before troopers deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle.

Once the pursuit ended, police say they discovered the vehicle was reported stolen.

Police also found two of the people were illegally in possession of firearms.