3rd degree murder charge dropped against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death, 2nd degree murder remains

MINNEAPOLIS — The third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has been dropped, although the higher second-degree charge remains.

Three other former officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All three had requested to have charges against them dismissed, but Judge Peter Cahill on Thursday ruled against that request.

Judge Cahill dismissed the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, but kept all other charges in place. He was expected to rule on that issue and several others, including a possible change of venue, any day.

According to Minnesota law, murder in the third degree is committed when there isn't intent or premeditation. A typical use of the third-degree murder charge would be used against a person who fired a gun in to a crowd or drove through a crowded sidewalk.

"Whoever, without intent to effect the death of any person, causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, is guilty of murder in the third degree," Minnesota statute says.

A third-degree murder charge requires prosecutors to specifically show that the perpetrator committed an act while "evincing a depraved mind."