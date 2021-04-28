x
3 people injured in separate shooting incidents in York City Tuesday night

Two men were injured in a shooting on the 600 block of Heiges Ave., while another man was injured on the 900 block of Cleveland Ave., police say.
YORK, Pa. — A total of three people were injured in separate shooting incidents in York City Tuesday night, according to police.

Both incidents were reported shortly after 6 p.m., York City Police say.

In the first incident, a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were treated at York Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on the 900 block of Heiges Avenue, according to police. The incident was reported at 6:03 p.m.

In the second incident, police responded to a shots-fired call shortly after 6 p.m. on the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue. While on their way to the scene, officers were informed that a 29-year-old male had arrived at York Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact York City Police Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or contact the York City Police Department at (717) 849-2204 or (717) 846-1234.

