3 Lancaster County men arrested in Indiana for transporting illegal substances

LANCASTER, Pa. — Three Lancaster County men were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. by Indiana State Police.

Jamarr Parker, 25, from Manheim, Radames Vargas Jr., 27, from Mountville, and Christopher Brown-Conroy, 29, from Lancaster were arrested on multiple criminal charges.

Parker faces criminal charges for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a narcotic and dealing a level two narcotic. He was also found to be wanted on an arrest warrant from Pennsylvania for intimidation and a firearm charge.

Vargas faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of a narcotic and dealing a level two narcotic.

Brown-Conroy faces charges of obstruction of justice, possession of a narcotic, possession of marijuana and dealing a level two narcotic.

An Indiana trooper reportedly saw a Chevrolet and a Ford commit traffic violations on State Road 22 near Gas City. According to the trooper, the vehicles appeared to be traveling together.

The driver of the Ford, Vargas Jr., refused to stop and led police on a short chase, according to reports.

Vargas Jr. eventually stopped the car, ending the chase. He was arrested alongside his passenger, Brown-Conroy. Both men were taken into custody.

A search of the Ford resulted in officers reportedly finding marijuana and $6,180. Officers also allegedly recovered a bag containing hydrocodone pills that were reportedly thrown from the car during the pursuit.

A separate police officer pursued the Chevrolet, driven by Parker. A narcotics-detecting police dog indicated the presence of drugs, which resulted in a further search of the vehicle.

Officers allegedly discovered counterfeit fentanyl pills, marijuana, 345 grams of suspected fentanyl, counterfeit Xanax bars, a nine-millimeter handgun, three bottles of promethazine with codeine and approximately $730.

Some of the alleged evidence retrieved from the vehicles is attached below: