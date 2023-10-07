Overnight shooting injures 3 in York

Police say one victim is in critical condition while the others have non-life-threatening injuries.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left three people injured.

On Saturday, shortly before 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of West Jackson Street for a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found three men with gunshot injuries and they were taken to the hospital.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.