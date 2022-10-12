York City Police investigating shooting that injured 3

According to police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street on Fri. December 9 at 4:33 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Three people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in the City of York Friday afternoon.

According to York City Police, officers responded to the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting at approximately 4:33 p.m.

While they were on their way to the scene, officers were alerted that the victims were taken to a hospital in a privately-owned vehicle.

Police discovered three victims, a 23-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man, and a 3-year-old boy, were hurt in the shooting.

The current conditions of the three victims are not known at this time. York City police say an update on their conditions will be forthcoming.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. At this time, there is no word on any arrests or suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to submit it through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204. People can also submit an anonymous tip through Crimewatch here.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional details will be added as they are released.