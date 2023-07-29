3 facing charges for attempted robbery using stun gun in Cumberland County

Police arrested Julia Bray and Latasha Howard for the attempted robbery. A third person, Samier Walker faces charges for his role in the attempted robbery.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Three people are facing charges after trying to rob a person using a stun gun.

On Friday night, police were called to the 100 block of East North Street for a robbery.

The victim told police two women had tried to take his wallet while using a stun gun against him.

Police arrested Julia Bray and Latasha Howard for the attempted robbery.

A third person is also facing charges.

Police say Samier Walker took the stun gun from the scene in an attempt to hide it.

Bray faces charges of robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia while Howard is charged with robbery and the use of an electronic incapacitation device.