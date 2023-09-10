20 years since Hugo Selenski escaped prison using bed sheets

Example video title will go here for this video

It's been 20 years since a notorious Pennsylvania criminal made a daring escape from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre.

: THE ESCAPE

Hugo Selenski was in custody on murder charges at the county jail on Water Street.

In June of 2003, the bodies of five people were found buried in the backyard of the home where Selenski lived in the Back Mountain area of Luzerne County. Among them were the bodies of Michael Kerkowski, a pharmacist, his girlfriend Tammy Fassett, and suspected drug dealers Frank James and Adeiye Keiler.

Selenski was arrested soon after and charged on October 6, 2003, with the murders of James and Keiler.

A few days later, Selenski escaped from the Luzerne County Prison in Wilkes-Barre on October 10, 2003, using a string of bed sheets to scale down the prison wall. He then covered razor wire with a mattress and climbed over to freedom.

Another inmate, Scott Bolton, escaped with Selenski. Police say Bolton fell during the escape and was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Luzerne County District Attorney Dave Lupas noted that Selenski used a broom to open a jail window and used 12 bed sheets tied together to climb out of the facility.

Selenski spent three days on the loose.

Court papers indicated that Selenski's aunt hid him in an upstairs bedroom for a day. Investigators said Selenski left the house in Pittston after one day. Court papers show he was dropped off in a wooded area of the Back Mountain. Selenski may have used a car left there to make it to his house.

Selenski turned himself in to the police at his home off Mount Olivet Road in Kingston Township, the place where the bodies were discovered earlier that year.

In 2006, a judge threw out escape charges against Selenski after apparent errors by the district attorney's office related to requirements for a speedy trial in the case.