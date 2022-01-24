2 women charged with robbing man in Lancaster County

Police say Tami Hart and Shianne Westbrook conspired to rob a 21-year-old male victim of $120 in an incident last Thursday in West Lampeter Township.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have charged two women with robbing a man in Lancaster County last week.

Tami L. Hart, 42, and Shianne D. Westbrook, 37, are accused of stealing $120 from a 21-year-old male victim last Thursday, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

The victim reported that the alleged crime occurred on the 1600 block of Sycamore Drive, police say. He allegedly told police he had arranged to meet a woman there.

When the man arrived, police say, one of the suspects opened the passenger side door to get into his vehicle. The other opened the driver's side door, pointed a handgun at his head, and struck him in the head with the handgun, according to police.

The suspects then took $120 from the victim and fled, police allege.

After an investigation, police identified Hart and Westbrook as the suspects. Both were taken into custody on charges of robbery and criminal conspiracy. They were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William E. Benner Jr. and remanded to Lancaster County Prison on $75,000 bail.