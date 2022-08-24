2 suspects in custody following reported Lancaster County hit-and-run

Both suspects were taken into custody on drug related charges; one of them also had a previous drug-related bench warrant.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two suspects are in custody following a reported hit-and-run in Lancaster County on Tuesday, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD).

Police took the suspects into custody after a caller reported the possible crime, as well as suspicious persons. They also reported the vehicle in the 100 block of Wood Corner Road in Clay Township.

The responding officers located the suspects on scene, and one ran into a nearby corn field to hide, police say. Additional patrols then responded to the scene, and one officer deployed an in-board, unmanned, aerial vehicle and located the hidden suspect. He was reportedly held at taser point until he was secured.

Both suspects were taken into custody on drug related charges; one of them also had a previous drug-related bench warrant. They were then transported to the North Lancaster County Regional Police Department for identification, digital rectal exams, and arrest bookings.