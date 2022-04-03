Two shot and injured in York City

Police say a 47-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were shot by unknown suspects while they were sitting in their vehicle.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left two people injured.

Officers were dispatched to the area of South Sheridan Street and School Place just before 2 p.m. on Friday for a reported shooting.

The woman's injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening and the seriousness of the man's injuries is unknown.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department by submitting a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com, emailing Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, or giving them a call at any of the following phone numbers:

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204