2 officers, suspect killed in Texas town shooting

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call when they were killed.

MCALLEN, Texas — Authorities say two police officers were shot and killed Saturday by a suspect who later fatally shot himself in a South Texas border town after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the slain officers as 45-year-old Edelmiro Garza and 39-year-old Ismael Chavez. Garza was an officer with the police department for more than eight years while Chavez had over two years of experience.

Police say the officers first met with two people who reported assaults that took place inside a nearby home on the south side of the city.