x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 killed, 4 hurt in Philadelphia shooting on violent weekend

Authorities said almost two dozen people were wounded in other shootings and stabbings around the city.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Police investigators work the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting in north Philadelphia early on Labor Day during a violent holiday weekend that has seen seven other homicides and a number of other shootings and stabbings.

Police said officers responded to the scene shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday and found two victims on the street. One, a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later. A 19-year-old man taken to a hospital in a private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead shortly before 5:30 a.m., Monday. 

A 23-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were in critical condition and a man and a teenager were listed as stable.

About an hour after the shooting, a 50-year-old man was shot and killed on a west Philadelphia street, and on Monday afternoon a 21-year-old man was shot and killed on a north Philadelphia street, police said. Two other men were shot and wounded in northeast Philadelphia.

Shootings also claimed the lives of two men killed early Saturday in southwest Philadelphia, a 45-year-old man shot to death in north Philadelphia shortly after dawn Saturday, a 35-year-old man killed early Sunday in northeast Philadelphia, and a 19-year-old man killed Sunday afternoon at a gas station parking lot in west Philadelphia.

Authorities said almost two dozen people were wounded in other shootings and stabbings around the city.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police on scene of reported shooting in Chambersburg

Before You Leave, Check This Out