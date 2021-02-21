2 injured in separate Poplar Street shootings in York City

YORK, Pa. — Two people were injured in two separate shootings, less than 5 hours apart, on Poplar Street in York City, police said.
On Saturday night, around 10:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Poplar Street for a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Less than 5 hours after the first incident, just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Poplar Street for another reported shooting.
A 26-year-old man was found with a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Both shootings are being investigated by York City Police.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police at 717-846-1234, the York City Police Tip Line at 717-846-2204, or by emailing Detective Baez at ABaez@yorkcity.org.