2 injured in separate Poplar Street shootings in York City

The shootings were less than 5 hours apart.

YORK, Pa. — Two people were injured in two separate shootings, less than 5 hours apart, on Poplar Street in York City, police said.

On Saturday night, around 10:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Poplar Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Less than 5 hours after the first incident, just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Poplar Street for another reported shooting.

A 26-year-old man was found with a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both shootings are being investigated by York City Police.