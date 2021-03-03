Two people injured in shooting overnight in Lancaster; police are investigating

The shooting occurred in the area of West King and North Pine streets at 1:52 a.m., police say. A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured overnight.

One victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back, near the left hip, police say. The second victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm, according to police.

The incident was reported around 1:52 a.m. in the area of Columbia Avenue and Pearl St., police say. Officers responded to the scene, where they were informed by witnesses that it sounded like the shots came from the area of West King and North Pine streets.

As police were on their way to that area, dispatch called to inform them a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. Additional Officers were dispatched to the hospital, according to police.

When the officers arrived, they learned the second victim had arrived, also by private vehicle, police say.

Both victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive their injuries, according to police. The victims area known to each other and were together at the time they were shot, police say.

Investigators found spent shell casings near the intersection of W. King St. and N. Pine St., according to police. Officer also canvassed the area for suspect information, additional victims, witnesses, evidence and potential video surveillance locations.

Police did not release say whether there were any suspects. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.