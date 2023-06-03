2 facing charges for neglecting pony in York County

Eric and Claudia Witmer said the pony's hooves hadn't been trimmed in two years. The animal showed signs and symptoms of pain, distress, and permanent bone damage.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A man and a woman are facing charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of an animal after their pony suffered injuries due to years of mistreatment, police say.

In Nov. 2022, police were tipped off about a pony that wasn't being cared for and had excessively long, untrimmed hooves.

Police and an officer from the Humane Society arrived at the location and found the animal lying down and unwilling to stand. The Humane Society officer discovered the pony was in need of immediate medical attention.

Police say they contacted the owner who told officers he had been trying to get farriers but none had returned his calls.

Officers returned to the location two days later with a search warrant and spoke with owners Eric and Claudia Witmer who said the pony's hooves hadn't been trimmed since the spring of 2020.

By that time, the pony had had its hooves trimmed but the Humane Society officer said it was apparent that the animal needed medical treatment as it was showing signs and symptoms of pain, distress, and permanent bone damage.

The pony was taken to a veterinary hospital to be evaluated and treated.