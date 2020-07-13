2 Ephrata men charged with robbery, conspiracy after investigation stemming from motorcycle crash

Derek Lawson and Kyle Carter are accused of chasing a victim on their motorcycles, forcing him to crash, and robbing him in a July 9 incident, police say

EPHRATA, Pa. — Two Lancaster County men have been charged with robbery, conspiracy, and reckless endangerment after police say they forced a motorcyclist to crash and then robbed him during an incident in West Earl Township on July 9.

Derek Lawson, 22, and Kyle Carter, 29, were charged after police investigated the crash, which occurred around 9:35 p.m., according to West Earl Township Police.

Investigators at the scene quickly determined that the motorcyclist involved in the crash was actually the victim of a robbery, police say.

An eyewitness who claimed to have seen the entire incident told police that two suspects, later identified as Lawson and Carter, chased the victim on their motorcycles from Ephrata to West Earl Township, allegedly pulling at his handlebars and kicking at him while his motorcycle was in motion, police say.

The victim eventually stopped at the intersection of Peach Road and Crooked Lane and fell to the ground, where Carter and Lawson allegedly punched and kicked him before robbing him of his backpack, police say.

They then fled on their motorcycles before officers arrived at the scene, according to police.