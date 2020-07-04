2 Dauphin County men charged with burglary, attempted robbery at Halifax Township apartment

Austin Rider, 18, and Jason Caffas, 22, are accused of breaking into the residence and threatening the people inside while demanding money, State Police allege

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. — Two Dauphin County men have been charged in connection with a burglary that occurred on Feb. 19 in Halifax Township, according to State Police in Lykens.

Austin Rider, 18, of Halifax, and Jason Caffas, 22, of Lykens, were identified as suspects after an investigation of the alleged crime, which occurred on Feb. 19 at an apartment on the 3700 block of Peters Mountain Road, State Police say.

Both men allegedly admitted their involvement, according to police.

Police say the suspects were dressed in black and wearing ski masks when they entered the apartment around 2:16 p.m. They allegedly demanded money and quickly left the residence, fleeing in an unknown direction, police say.

After pursuing multiple leads, investigators identified Rider and Caffa as the suspects.

They are in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to police.

Rider is charged with criminal attempted robbery (threat of injury), terroristic threats, possessing the instrument of crime, and four counts of reckless endangerment.

Caffas is charged with burglary (person present), criminal attempted robbery (threat of injury), criminal tresspass (breaking into structure), terroristic threats, possessing the instrument of crime, and four counts of reckless endangerment.