2 arrested for package containing 5,000 fentanyl pills, deputies say

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Two people are facing charges after a law enforcement investigation was prompted by a package delivered from California found to contain 5,000 fentanyl pills.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Marvin Anthony Bussie, of Oxon Hill, and 22-year-old Quecealla Turner of Waldorf, have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to import a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and more.

The multi-agency investigation involved the sheriff's office, the United States Postal Inspection Task Force, along with members from the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Washington, D.C. Division, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Washington Division, and the United States Marshals Office (USMS).

The investigation began in Nov. 2022 after officials found a shipment of 5,000 fentanyl pills after the package was sent from California to Maryland. Officials took the package from a private shipping company. It was addressed to a single-family home in Walforf.

Upon his arrest, Bussie also had an open warrant for attempting to transport 12,000 fentanyl pills out of an airport in Los Angeles, California in 2022. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

