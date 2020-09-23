19 arrested after Lancaster Police drug sweep at Binn's Park encampment

The Lancaster Police Special Enforcement Unit investigated the park after receiving complaints about drug use and sales there, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit announced the arrest of 19 people in and around a homeless encampment at Binn's Park on 140 N. Queen Street.

The SEU had received numerous complaints regarding drug use and sales at the park, which is a known area where the homeless congregate in the city, police say.

"Groups of criminal drug dealers had taken advantage of many of the vulnerable population that had been drawn to the park," the SEU said in a release. "The park had become filled with litter, debris, discarded food items and had general unsanitary conditions in many areas.

"Those unsanitary conditions posed a hazard to those that were in the park and the rampant drug use forced out others that wanted to use the park for legitimate purposes."

The SEU launched an investigation that spanned several days in the first two weeks of September, police say.

During the investigation, members of SEU identified several individuals that were selling drugs such as synthetic cannabinoids (K2) and crack cocaine. in the park.

The following individuals were charged by SEU with various Felony/ Misdemeanor charges, according to police

David Cotton, 39, (homeless): Delivery Synthetic Cannabinoids, Criminal Conspiracy. Bail set at $250,000

Carlos Flores, 38, (homeless): Delivery Synthetic Cannabinoids, Criminal Conspiracy. Bail set at $250,000

Victor Saez, 21, (homeless): Delivery Synthetic Cannabinoids, Criminal Conspiracy, Possession with Intent to Deliver K2, Prohibited Offensive Weapon (brass knuckles with a knife), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail set at $250,000

Travis Moore, 38, first block of W. Farnum St.: Delivery Crack Cocaine, Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver, Theft. Bail set at $250,000

Michael Peters, 28, 500 block of West Orange St.: Delivery Synthetic Cannabinoids. Bail set at $250,000

Gabriel Martinez-Cintron, 29, 600 block of Almanac Ave: Delivery Synthetic Cannabinoids, Criminal Conspiracy Delivery, Possession With Intent to Deliver Synthetic Cannabinoids. Bail set at $500,000

Jose Santana-Lao, 29, no address listed: Two counts each of Delivery Synthetic Cannabinoids and Criminal Conspiracy. Bail set at $250,000

Omar Vazquez, 28, of the 100 block of S. Prince St.: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Traffic related Summary warrants, 2 previously issued criminal warrants. Bail set at $5,000

Jose Cedeno-Malave, 19, of the first block of Howard Ave.: Possession Synthetic Cannabinoids. Summons to be sent

David Williams, 44, of the 500 block of Woodward St.: Delivery Crack Cocaine, Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver, Possession With Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine. Bail set at $1,000,000

Andrew Kubik, 31, (homeless): Two counts each of Delivery Synthetic Cannabinoids, Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver. Bail set at $200,000

Rosa Velasquez, 28, of the first block of Dogwood Dell Road: Delivery Synthetic Cannabinoids, Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance. Bail set at $250,000

Alfredo Santiago-Tirado, 32, of the 500 block of W. Chestnut St.: Delivery Synthetic Cannabinoids, Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance. Bail set at $250,000

Gregory Williams, 55, of the 500 block of Woodward St.: Delivery Synthetic Cannabinoids, Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance. Bail set at $250,000

Dawn McCloskey, 39, (homeless): Delivery of a Non-Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver a Non-Controlled Substance. Bail set at $250,000

David Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 42, of the 3100 block of Dale Drive: Delivery of a Non-Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Deliver, Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Warrant for Theft. Bail set at $250,000

Samuel Troutt, 57, of the 800 block of E. Orange St.: Delivery Synthetic Cannabinoids, Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance. Bail set at $250,000

Lisa Hoffman, 39, of the 5000 block of Martins Dr., East Petersburg: Arrested on Bench Warrant. Hoffman was turned over to Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.