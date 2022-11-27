17-year-old dead after Harrisburg shooting

Police were initially dispatched for shots fired. At the scene, they found the victim already deceased.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say a shooting in Harrisburg left a 17-year-old dead on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets for shots fired.

At the scene, police found a 17-year-old boy who had already succumbed to his gunshot injuries.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the victim's identity.

There is an ongoing investigation.