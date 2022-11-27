17-year-old dead after Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say a shooting in Harrisburg left a 17-year-old dead on Saturday evening.
On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets for shots fired.
At the scene, police found a 17-year-old boy who had already succumbed to his gunshot injuries.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the victim's identity.
There is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be sent via the CRIMEWATCH website.