12-year-old charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing another child

Police say the incident happened Saturday evening in Manheim Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manchester Township police arrested a 12-year-old on Saturday evening after they allegedly stabbed another child.

Police say that the 12-year-old was in an altercation with another child when the 12-year-old pulled out a small knife and stabbed the victim and cut them across the stomach.

Officers say they spoke to the 12-year-old, who admitted their involvement, before releasing the child into the custody of their parents.