Police seek tips in 2011 discovery of body wrapped in garbage bags

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police are attempting to identify an unidentified body in 2011.

According to Pa. Crime Stoppers, a citizen was walking along State Route 191 in Paradise Township, Monroe County when they discovered the remains of a man.

The body was wrapped inside four black garbage bags. It has been estimated that the victim was killed within two months of being discovered. The body was located approximately 6/10 miles south of Sylvan Cascade Road.

It has been determined that the victim was likely a white man, between the ages of 50 to 60. The victim had open heart surgery several years prior, possibly as much as 10 years earlier.

The following sketch is what the victim may have looked like:

According to reports, the victim likely suffered from an autoimmune disorder such as rheumatoid arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis.

A forensic analysis revealed where the victim may have been from. A chemical isotope analysis determined that the victim had carbon isotopes relatively heavier than a typical American corn-based diet. The specific isotopes indicate a diet possibly involving wheat or rice-based products, more common in European or Asian cultures.

The victim could have possibly lived in coastal California in the last several years of their life.

Overall, the combination of strontium, oxygen and carbon isotopes suggests possible places of residence for the victim ranging from Pennsylvania to Kentucky or Tennessee or the coastal area of California.

Anyone with information regarding this case has been encouraged to contact to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.