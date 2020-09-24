12 people arrested in Binn's Park drug sweep have charges bound over for trial

A total of 19 people were arrested during an undercover operation by the Lancaster Police Special Enforcement Unit earlier this month.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Twelve people arrested for alleged drug-dealing offenses during an undercover investigation at Binn's Park in Lancaster had their felony charges held over for court after either attending or waiving their preliminary hearings, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

All 12 people were charged after a drug enforcement operation conducted by the Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit earlier this month, prosecutors say.

A total of 17 people and one 17-year-old juvenile female were charged with drug-related crimes, according to prosecutors. One other person was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.

On Monday, five of the individuals had their preliminary hearings, while seven others waived their hearings and were bound over for trial.

Ten of the defendants are charged with delivery and/or possession with intent to deliver synthetic cannabinoids, prosecutors say. The two others are charged regarding sales of fentanyl and cocaine.



They are:

David Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 42, hearing

Michael Peters, 28, hearing

Gregory Williams, 55, hearing

Samuel Trott, 57, hearing

David Cotton, 39, hearing

Victor Saez, 21, waived

Dawn McCloskey, 39, waived

Carlos Flores, 38, waived

Jose Santana-Lao, 29, waived

Gabriel Martinez-Cintron, 29, waived

Rosa Velasquez, 28, waived

Alfredo Santiago-Tirado, 32, waived

All of the alleged offenses happened in the Binns Park area in the 100 block of North Queen Street, according to prosecutors.

At the hearings, Assistant District Attorney Alex Egner presented evidence from officers with the Selective Enforcement Unit who testified that undercover officers purchased drugs from the charged dealers.