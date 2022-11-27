Police say there is also a third girl who has not been arrested. The trio allegedly stole an Android phone and Tupperware with food inside, the police report says.

WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C.

The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.

A total of three suspects approached a victim and forced them to hand over property, according to DC Police. All three then left the scene, and responding police found two of the young girls. The trio allegedly stole an Android phone and Tupperware with food inside, the police report says.

Both were then charged. Police have not released any additional information about the incident, the victim, or the third suspect who has not yet been caught.

It wasn't the only incidence of violence on the holiday this year in the area. Two teenagers were also shot in Maryland and D.C. that afternoon.

Police are still on the lookout for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th Street, Northeast.

D.C.'s annual Turkey Bowl football game between Roosevelt and Dunbar high schools happened to be going on just yards away from the shooting at the same time.

Police have since announced that they do have a person of interest in the case. MPD said a witness told them they saw an adult woman hop into a car and speed away from the scene. The department believes the shooting was targeted.

Officers are looking for an older model of a gray Toyota Camry that has body damage. The car also has DC tags: FP3600

Around 2:08 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Greenbelt Police were called to investigate a shooting that also left another teen injured near Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive in Greenbelt, Maryland.