11 year-old boy charged with trying to rob Dollar Store clerk in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg Police say an 11 year-old boy is facing charges he robbed a clerk at knifepoint at a Dollar General store Thursday night.

According to police, the boys entered the store, located on the 400 block of East King Street, around 7:24 p.m. The older boy "dared" the 11-year-old to pull a knife on the cashier and demand money, police say.

The cashier refused to hand over any money, according to police.

Police say the 11 year-old originally said a 14 year-old boy with him dared him to pull a knife on the clerk.

He has since told police the 14 year-old wasn't involved.