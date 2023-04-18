11 people charged in Cumberland County prostitution sting

Eleven men allegedly contacted undercover officers and arranged to meet them at the location to engage in sex for financial compensation.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office participated in a human trafficking investigation with Pennsylvania State Police, the Cumberland County Sherriff's Department and the Hampden Township Police Department.

The sting was designed to identify and arrest people involved in the sex trade.

Although this is the fourth operation to take place over the past year, investigators have found a high demand still remains across the Commonwealth.

Future enforcement operations are planned throughout the county and those people that continue to prey on others will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"Since we began these operations targeting sex buyers who drive the demand for commercial sex, we have arrested 36 individuals," said Cumberland County District Attorney Sean M. McCormack.

"After each operation, I warn that the next ad individuals participating in these crimes answer in Cumberland County may result in their arrest. Every single dollar that a sex trafficker makes comes out of the wallet of a sex buyer. They are the ones driving sex trafficking by putting money into the hands of the sex traffickers who exploit the women and men trapped in this existence. We are going to continue these operations - so buyer beware," he continued.

In this operation, investigators utilized undercover officers to meet men in a hotel in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County.

Eleven men were taken into custody during this operation, they are as follows:

Jonathan Almodovar, 29, from York

Haitham Alnaimat, 35, from Mechanicsburg

Vanish Amin, 23, from Mechanicsburg

Tyler Bailey, 25, from Carlisle

Bryant Heckman, 29, from Mercersburg

Steven Howell, 48, from Enola

John Martin, 70, from Carlisle

Thomas Reifsnider, 55, from Hanover

Derrick Sanders, 27, from Annville

Donte Traynham, 26, from Philadelphia

Christopher Weller, 56, from Gettysburg