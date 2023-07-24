$1,000 reward offered for information regarding Lancaster County Turkey Hill burglary

At the scene, officers noticed that the front door had been smashed. Two suspects reportedly entered the store and stole multiple tobacco-related items.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,000 reward for information regarding an April 30 burglary.

On Sunday, April 30 at 3:30 a.m., the Northwest Regional Police Department (NWRPD) was dispatched to 998 North Hanover Street at the Turkey Hill for a burglary in Mount Joy Township, according to the Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1 – Man (mid-late teens) wearing a black Air Jordan sweatshirt with “Jordan” down the left sleeve. He was also wearing a black face mask, black sweatpants w/ an unknown logo on the left pant leg, black shoes and black gloves.

Suspect 2 – Man (mid-late teens) wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black face mask and gray and white sneakers.