DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say the Manada Golf Course in Dauphin County was broken into and robbed on Saturday morning.

On Feb. 19 around 8 a.m., police responded to 609 Golf Lane in East Hanover Township for a report of a burglary.

According to authorities, suspects smashed the rear door window and entered the Pro Shop, where they stole $1,000 from the manager's desk area and all the security footage for the facility before fleeing.