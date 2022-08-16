1 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd

Police allege that Sura Reyes told them he was upset after a fight with his mother and deliberately drove through the crowd at the Berwick fundraiser

BERWICK, Pa. — One person remained in critical condition Tuesday evening after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a house fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people, authorities said.

Of the 17 people injured, one remains in critical condition in Geisinger Medical Center in Danville while four others are listed as fair, a hospital spokesperson said. A dozen other people have been released following treatment at several hospitals, state police said.

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, of Wilkes-Barre, at the fundraiser in Berwick shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. He faces another homicide count in the slaying of his mother at their Nescopeck home minutes later.

Police allege in a criminal complaint that Sura Reyes told investigators he was driving in Berwick after arguing with his mother. At the time, about 75 people were in a blocked-off parking lot outside the Intoxicology Department bar for a fundraiser to benefit victims of the Aug. 5 blaze in Nescopeck that killed seven adults and three children.

Police say Sura Reyes told them he drove past, then turned and headed back “to drive through the crowd of people.” They allege that video corroborates his alleged statement to investigators that he “sped up into the crowd purposefully.”