1 shot and killed in York City

YORK, Pa. — One person died early on Sunday at York Hospital and another was injured after being shot on Saturday night.

Following the shooting, both victims were taken to the hospital where one of the victims, a 38-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m., according to the county coroner's office.

On Saturday, just before 11 p.m., officers were dispatched for shots fired in the area of Cleveland Avenue and West Maple Street in York City.

The deceased victim's name will be released after his family has been notified.

York City Police is investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.