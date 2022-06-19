1 injured in York County nightclub shooting

It is unclear if the shooting happened inside the establishment or outside.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police is investigating a shooting outside a York County nightclub that sent one person to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were dispatched to Banana Max on the 2600 block of Eastern Boulevard around 1:44 a.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshots.

It is unclear if the shooting happened inside the establishment or outside.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.