1 injured in York County nightclub shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police is investigating a shooting outside a York County nightclub that sent one person to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday.
Police were dispatched to Banana Max on the 2600 block of Eastern Boulevard around 1:44 a.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshots.
It is unclear if the shooting happened inside the establishment or outside.
The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the lead investigator, Detective Christopher Ford, at 717-757-3525 or cford@springettsbury.com.