1 injured in Lancaster shooting, police investigating

Police say no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

On Jan. 7, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street.

At the scene, officers found one person with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

Police continue to investigate.