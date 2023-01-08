1 injured in Lancaster shooting, police investigating

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
On Jan. 7, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street.
At the scene, officers found one person with a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
So far, no one has been arrested in connection to this shooting.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.