x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 injured in Lancaster shooting, police investigating

Police say no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Credit: WPMT

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

On Jan. 7, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street.

At the scene, officers found one person with a gunshot wound. 

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

More Videos

In Other News

Authorities announce criminal homicide charges in 2021 Cousler Park shooting death

Before You Leave, Check This Out