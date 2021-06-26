1 injured in Harrisburg shooting

So far no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting on Friday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital in Harrisburg.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Green and Woodbine Streets on June 25 for a shooting around 4:30 p.m.

At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital and his current condition is unknown.

So far no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.