1 injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting on Friday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital in Harrisburg.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Green and Woodbine Streets on June 25 for a shooting around 4:30 p.m.
At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital and his current condition is unknown.
So far no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.