1 dead after Shrewsbury Township shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one man on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on May 21 on the 4000 block of Steltz Road in Shrewsbury Township.

The York County coroner says a man was found dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.