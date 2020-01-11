1 dead, another injured in overnight shooting in Lancaster

Detectives said a large house party nearby may be related to the shooting.

LANCASTER, Pa. — One man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in the early hours of Nov. 1 in Lancaster police said.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Chestnut Street for reports of shots fired around 1:13 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds including one to his chest. The 24-year-old Lancaster man was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died, police said.

While officials were still at the scene they found a second victim. He had gunshot wounds on his arm and thigh and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the 23-year-old's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation into this shooting is still active and detectives are looking for evidence, locating and interviewing witnesses, and gathering surveillance footage from the area.

Detectives said that based on their preliminary investigation they believe there was more than one shooter. They also said they learned there had been a large house party in a nearby home and it may be related to the shooting.

Officials are asking to speak with anyone who was at the party or who may have information about the shooting.