1 dead, 1 injured in domestic-related shooting in York County

At the scene police found a man with a gunshot wound to the face, conscious and walking around the home.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead and a man was injured on Saturday in Fairview Township in what police are saying is a domestic-related shooting.

Officers were dispatched to a home on the 600 block of Pleasant View Road on Saturday just before 10 a.m. for a reported assault.

At the scene, officers found a woman dead from a gunshot wound and a man with a gunshot wound to his face.

The man was conscious and walking around.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related and there is no danger to the public.